Nigeria finished third on the medal table of the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships which came to an end on Sunday.

Team Nigeria took home a total 19 medals, including nine gold, five silver and five bronze.

Kenya placed first on the table with 11 gold, six silver and two bronze medals while South Africa was second with nine gold, 13 silver and eight bronze medals.

Nigeria’s Glory Nathaniel clinched the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles final.

Grace Anigbata also took the top medal in the women’s triple jump final.

Oduduru Divine clocked the same time of 20:60 seconds with South Africa’s Luxolo Adams to win silver in the men’s 200m final.

The Nigerian quartet of Yinka Ajayi, Patience Okon George, Folashade Abugan and Abike Egbeniyi won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Caster Semenya won gold in the women’s 800m final to defend the title she won two years ago in Durban.

She also broke the African Championships record formerly held by Maria Mutola.

Team Kenya won the men’s 4x400m relay race, South Africa placed second in the race, while Nigeria was in third place.