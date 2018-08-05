Kenya on Sunday evening emerged the surprise winners of the 21st African Senior athletics competition, dislodging defending champions, South Africa from wining it for the third time in a row.

The 2018 championship ended which ended in technicolour in Asaba, Delta State, saw Kenya perching on the final medals table as champions hauling a total of 19 medals; 11 gold, 6 Silver and 2 bronze.

Ranked second in Africa, host, Nigeria came third with 9 gold, 5, and 5 bronze, behind South Africa’s 9 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze medals.

The bulk of Nigeria’s medals was hauled in by the Women, who amassed 8 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. The efforts of the men yielded 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

The 4x400m women anchored by Patience George, gave the expectant crowd inside the Stephen Keshi stadium some to cheer on the last day of the 5-day event, dusting the Cote d’iviore quartet to the gold.

The gold rush continued for Nigeria in the Women’s 400m hurdles race with Nathaniel Glory’s 55.53 seconds victory. Their male counterpart fell to the third position in a race that was won by Kenya.

Middle distance phenomenon, Caster Semenya from South Africa in her usual style , clocked 1.56.06 seconds in the 800 meters

Women’s race , ahead of Francine Niyonsaba from Burundi and Bayih Alemu of Ethiopia who won silver and bronze respectively.

Morocco with 2 gold, 2 Silver and 4 bronze medals finished fourth on the table.