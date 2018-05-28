Heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua has finally lost his unbeaten record… after racing Olympic legend Michael Phelps in the swimming pool, The Sun reports.

The 28-year-old superstar met with Phelps as he continues his holiday in the United States.

But Joshua, whose meteoric rise has seen him grab three of four world titles in just five years, finally met a man he couldn’t beat.

Phelps is the fastest swimmer to ever live and the most decorated Olympian of all-time.

The 32-year-old American, who retired after the Rio Olympics in 2016, picked up an astonishing 23 Olympic gold medals, as well as three silvers and two bronze.

The next most medals won by a single athlete is just nine – by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina in the 1950s and 60s.

Phelps, an Under Armour athlete like Joshua, wrote on Instagram, “Great start to the day!

“Got to hop in the water for a swim with my man Anthony Joshua. Had great chats and taught him a few things about the pool!

He added, “Next time you get to chose who you want to race… or if we should have a rematch!”

Joshua simply paraphrased a famous Muhammad Ali quote, writing on his Instagram page, “Float like a butterfly. swim like a fish.”

Joshua is currently on holiday in the United States.

He appeared on Conan O’Brien’s hit chat show earlier this week and was also courtside at an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Joshua was seen hanging out with Stephen Curry – another Under Armour athlete – laughing and joking with him in the warm up.

AJ and promoter Eddie Hearn continue to chase a unification fight with American WBC champ Deontay Wilder.

Meanwhile, Wilder has revealed two potential dates for his unification showdown with Joshua.

The Bronze Bomber claims he is willing to fight the WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO champion in his home country or in America.

Wilder, 32, said the fight will be in September if it’s in the UK and in November if it happens in America.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the American said, “We’re still in negotiations so I don’t have a time frame on it just yet but I want everyone to know the fight will happen.

“If we have it in England it’ll be September – if it’s here in American it’ll be November.”

But AJ has insisted it will take place in the UK, claiming he wants to avoid the “tricks” of American judges and referees.

He has insisted that he is willing to lose £15m to secure the fight on home soil.

The American, who holds the WBC title, went on to question the character of AJ and his team after he claimed that he would take the fight if he was guaranteed $50m.