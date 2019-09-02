<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian hurdler, Tobi Amusan, has extended her top form to Berlin, clocking 12.51secs to win the women’s 100m hurdles at ISTAF on Sunday.

She finished ahead of Christina Clemons, who clocked 12.69secs to emerge second and Nadine Visser, who placed third in 12.72secs. Nia Ali ran 12.76secs to place fourth and Cindy Roleder clocked 12.91secs to emerge fifth.

With the time, Amusan set the world’s fifth fastest performance this year.

The African record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles ran the second fastest time of her career, just behind her personal best of 12.49secs.

This is coming few days after the Nigerian broke a 20-year record at the just-concluded African Games in Morocco.

At the African Games, Amusan broke a 20-year-old record previously held by another Nigerian, Gloria Alozie, in the 100m women’s hurdles.