The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has promised a better preparation ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Dare told Nigerian journalists in Rabat on Wednesday that he was satisfied with the performance of Nigerian athletes at the ongoing 12th African Games in Morocco.

He said that Team Nigeria displayed high level patriotism and discipline, giving their best in spite of not having the same level of motivation and training.

The minister, however, promised to give priority to all sports, saying: “I won’t be minister of football alone, but for all the sports in general, and I have seen some sports here that need total support.

“Hence, we will give them all the necessary support they need, but I can assure you football won’t suffer.’’

Meanwhile, on Day 9 of the competition, Team Nigeria swept gold medals in athletics, winning three gold medals in track and field.

Team Nigeria won the gold medal in women’s 4×100 metres, 110 hurdles and javelin in women events at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium, Rabat. The men also picked up a silver medal in 4×100 meters.

Nigeria also won bronze medal in 400 metres to finish strongly in Wednesday’s Athletics events and also won gold medal in gymnastics.

Ghana, put up a surprise by beating Nigeria’s quartet of Raymond Ekevwo, Divine Oduduru, Emmanuel Arowolo and Usheoritse Itsekiri to win gold in men’s 4x100m, with a Season’s Best of 38.30s.

The quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Adekunle Jasper and Rosemary Chukwuma won the women’s 4x100m relay final, crossing the line in 44.16secs.