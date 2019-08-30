<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Team Nigeria’s long jumper Ese Brume finally cemented her position as the queen of Long Jump in Africa by winning gold in at the 12th edition of the African Games in Morocco.

The three-time African senior champion in the long Jump narrowly missed out Janice Josephs’ African Games Record of 6.70m as she leaped a distance of 6.69m to claim the events gold medal.

Chioma Onyekwere also won gold in the women’s Discus, throwing a distance of 59.91m on her 5th attempt to secure the victory.

The reigning African Champion has won two continental titles for Nigeria within the space of 12 months.

She secured her position as the best Discus thrower in the continent ahead of Yolandi Stander of South Africa, who threw 57.75 to win silver and Senekal Ischke of South Africa on 53.95.

The women’s category will have just Rosemary Chukwuma in the 200m final after clocking 23.67s to place 4th & qualify as one of the fastest losers.

Nigeria will be having two representatives Divine Oduduru and Ogho Egwero in the men’s 200m finals billed for Friday.

Oduduru gave a glimpse on what to expect in the final by running the fastest time of 20.45s in the semifinal.

Egwero also won his semis in a time of 20.76s, while Emmanuel Arowolo clocked 21.01s to finish 4th and missed out on the final.