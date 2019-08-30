<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has expressed his excitement as well as joy after seeing all 6 of his female wrestlers pick up 5 gold medals and one Silver at the ongoing AAG in Morocco.

Mercy Genesis 50kg – Gold, Bose Samuel 53kg – Silver, Odunayo Adekuoroye 57kg – Gold, Aminat Adeniyi 62 kg – Gold, Blessing Oborududu 68kg – Gold and Blessing Onyebuchi 76kg – Gold, all picked up medals, and Igali, while speaking with newsmen thanked the coaches for their hard work as well as the ministry for prompt payment of the allowances of the athletes.

“Well, I think I would congratulate the coaches and athletes for a marvelous job. All through in camp, they worked very hard and fully deserve this”.

“It would have been six out of six, we were just unfortunate to win silver but all in all, this is the reward for hard work and I really want to express gratitude to the coaches”.

“I won’t say we didn’t prepare at all, we needed about 3 months of training, we got in over five weeks, that was what every other team got. I won’t say we didn’t prepare at all. We always want more time to prepare”.

“I really want to give kudos to the ministry because even in camp, the athletes got what they needed. Their allowances here were paid and they are all looking to the encouragement they will give them based on the dollar promised for different medals but I wouldn’t want to complain about the preparation for this tournament”.