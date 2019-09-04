<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

African women’s long jump champion, Ese Brume, has given reasons for weeping when she was presented medal at the just-concluded African Games.

Having emerged victorious, Brume couldn’t control her emotions on hearing the Nigerian National Anthem at the Games.

Though she was initially appeased, she later wept profusely when the anthem read, “Nigeria’s call obey, to serve with heart and might, one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity”.

Brume won gold in long jump at the just-concluded competition, after leaping 6.69m.

She narrowly missed an opportunity to equal Janice Josephs’ African Games record of 6.70m.

In an interview, Brume explained that crying during the medal presentation showed how much winning at the competition meant to her.

Brume, a student at the Eastern Mediterranean University in Northern Cyprus, was part of the overseas-based athletes that threatened to shun the Games if their allowances were not paid.

While likening the gold she won to an Olympic medal, Brume told MoC “This medal is so special to me. This is because four years ago, I was severely injured and so many people said that I won’t be able to jump again, but thank God for where I am today.

“The medal is like an Olympic medal to me. This was what made me shed tears when the medal was presented to me.”