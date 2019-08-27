<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare was on Monday disqualified in heat one of the women’s 100m semi-final race for a false start.

Before being disqualified, Nigeria’s fastest athletes in the women’s 100m had a good run in Heat 3, clocking 11.53secs to place first.

After her disqualification, Ivory Coast’s Marie Ta Lou went on to win the race in 11.36secs.

In 2015, Ta Lou won the women’s 100m event of the 2015 All Africa Games.

The final of the men and women’s 100m event will hold on Tuesday (today).

Speaking on her disqualification, Okagbare apologised to her fans, saying that she showed up at the competition to give her best.

She tweeted, “I know my fans are disappointed and if you know me, you know I don’t just show up. I show up and I am also there.

“Today didn’t go as planned but, lesson learned and gratitude given to God for my journey so far. Sometimes the blessing is not what is given but what He takes away.”

Okagbare and other overseas-based athletes earlier threatened to shun the competition over the non-payment of their allowances by the Nigeria’s Ministry of Sports.

Apart from Okagbare that was disqualified, other female Nigeria’s sprinters in women’s 100m maintained dominance in their races.

Joy Udo-Gabriel and Aniekeme Alphonsus qualified for the finals. While Udo-Gabriel won her semi-final heat in 11.47secs, Alphonsus, came fourth in semi-final heat 2, running a time of 11.82secs.

Udo-Gabriel defeated South Africa’s Tebogo Mamathu who finished second 11.67secs and Sanneh Fatou, third in 11.84secs.

Udo-Gabriel and Alphonsus made their debut at the African Games.