Newly appointed President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Olamide George who emerged as President from Tuesday’s emergency AFN board meeting has promised a new dawn in Nigerian Athletics and also emphasized that administration of the sports of Athletics will be an inclusive one.

George speaking in a chat with brila.net said he will bring his expertise to bear in a collective effort to rescue Athletics in Nigeria which lead to the suspension of the embattled former AFN President Ibrahim Gusau. George also added that there will be transparency in the way things are done.

Olamide George was until his appointment the AFN’s Vice President.

“It’s a new dawn for Nigerian Athletics, I’ve been in the game before, I was an athlete when I was in the university for my country and I want to assure Nigerians that there is going to be collective rescue mission of athletics.

“The athletes will be involved, the coaches will be involved, the technical officials will be involved, the Private sector and Government will be involved to guard Athletics forward and above all there will be transparency and we will demonstrate high level of transformational leadership. I will carry everybody along.”