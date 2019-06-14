<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Friday said that it would organise a national open trials for athletes ahead of the 12th African Games scheduled for Rabat, Morocco.

The Secretary of AFN, Elijah Adamu, said in Lagos that the trials would hold from June 24 to June 27, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Adamu said that the arrival date was June 24 , while June 25 to June 26 would be the competition days and that participants were to depart on June 27.

“The states with eligible athletes are to send their entries to [email protected] or [email protected] on or before June 21,” he said a statement.

Adamu added that 2019 affiliation fees was one of the requirements for participation, saying that those with outstanding fees should ensure they paid.

The African Games is scheduled for Aug. 19 to Aug. 31, in Rabat, Morocco.