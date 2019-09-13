<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria has joined the growing list of countries that had named its contingent for the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) named African record holder in hurdles, Tobi Amusan and long jump African champion, Ese Brume as well as 33 others for the global tournament holding in Doha, Qatar, from September 27 to October 6, 2019.

Disclosing the list to our correspondent on Friday, AFN Technical Director, Sunday Adeleye, said over 35 athletes would represent the country at the championship while the federation is awaiting the nod from IAAF on the eligibility of some athletes who had featured for Nigeria at the 2019 African Games.

Topping the list of athletes are Blessing Okagbara (100 and 200m); Tobi Amusan (110hurdles); Ese Brume (long jump); Patience Okon-George and Favour Ofili (400m); Mercy Ntia-Obong, Adekune Jasper, Joy Udo-Gabriel, Rosemary Chukwuma, Blessing Ogundiran (4X100m); and Okon-George, Ofili, Blessing Oladoye, Abigail Egbeniyi (4X400m).

The men’s team has African Games gold medalist, Raymond Ekevwo, Divine Oduduru and Usheoritse Itsekiri (100m); Oduduru and Emmanuel Arowolo (200m); Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (shot put); Seye Ogunlewe, Enoch Adegoke, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, Oduduru and Ekevwo (4X100m).

Adeleye however, said the federation is awaiting approval for the eligibility of some athletes including Sade Oladoye, Ayomidotun Ogundeji, Kelvin Oyeshade, Chioma Onyewere among others.

He however said that there are plans to depart early to Doha for the tournament in order for the athletes to acclamatise with the weather before the commencement on September 27 at the iconic and technologically advanced Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.