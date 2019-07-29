<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has released the final team list of athletes who will represent Nigeria at the 12th African Games taking place in Rabat, Morocco from the 19th to 31st of August 2019.

The Nation reports that Africa’s Queen of the Tracks, Blessing Okagbare–Ighoteguonor, Nigeria’ fastest man, Seye Ogunlewe, Nigeria and African long jump champion Ese Brume and rave of the moment, Divine Oduduru are some of the notable names that made the list which consists of 51 athletes (29 females and 22 males).

On the list of male athletes released by the federation on Saturday are: Divine Oduduru (100m/200m), Seye Ogunlewe (100m), Oyeniyi Abejoye (100m Hurdles), Enoch Adegoke (100m), Shedrack Akpeki (400m), Rilwan Alowonle (400m Hurdles), Olawunmi Arowolo (100m/200m), Nnamdi Chinecherem (Javelin), Ogho-Oghene Egwero (100m/200m), Raymond Ekvwo (100m), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put), Orukpe Eraiyokan (400m), Edose Ibadin (800m), Usheoritse Itsekiri (100m), Samuel Kure (Javelin), Samson Nathaniel (400m), Ayomidotun Ogundeji (Shot Put), Ifeanyi Ojeli (400m), Chidi Okezie (400m), Aiyowieren Osadolor (Decathlon), Sikiru Adeyemi, Best Ephire.

The female athletes are Blessing Okagbare (100m/200m/Long Jump), Ese Brume (Long Jump), Bukola Adekunle (100m/4x100m), Abasiomo Akpan (400m Hurdles), Aniekeme Alphonsus (100m/200m), Doreen Amata (High Jump), Tobi Amusan (100m Hurdles), Grace Anigbata (Tripple/High Jump), Rosemary Chukwuma (100m), Oluwakemi Francis (Heptathlon), Patience George (400m), Esther Isiah (High Jump), Princess Kara (Discuss), Mercy Ntia-Obong (100m), Kelechi Nwanaga (Javelin), Queen Obisesan (Hammer), Favour Ofili (200m/400m), Revelation Ogini (Shot Put), Blessing Ogundiran (100m), Temilola Ogunrinde (Hammer), Oyesade Olatoye (Shot Put), Fadekemi Olude (Race Walk), Chioma Onyekwere (Discuss), Rita Ossai (400m/400m Hurdles), Joy Udo-Gabriel (100m), Amarachi Obi (400m), Blessing Oladoye (400m) and Nzubechi Nwokocha (100m).

Nigeria dominated the athletics event at the 2015 edition of the continental showpiece with a total of 21 medals (8 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze) as Team Nigeria finished overall second with 144 medals (47 gold, 55 silver and 42 bronze) behind winners Egypt who led with 217 medals (85 gold, 64 silver and 68 bronze).