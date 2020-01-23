<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has restated its position that Engineer Ibrahim Gusau remains suspended as president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

In an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Tunde Akpeji, stressed that the leadership of AFN under Mr Olamide George continues to pilot the affairs of the federation.





He said: “An Investigative Panel was set up by the AFN Board under the Acting President Olamide George and the outcome of the said panel has not been released.

“The Ministry is aware that Ibrahim Gusau was given ample opportunity to appear before this [AFN] panel and clear all allegations against him.”

According to Akpeji, the Ministry is focused on preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and all other national and international sporting engagements of Nigeria towards ensuring successful outings.