President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Olamide George, has lamented the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the calendar and programs of activities of the Athletics Federation with the directive from the Federal Government suspending all sporting activities still subsisting.

George speaking with newsmen said the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has affected the plan of the AFN with regards to what they would have achieved with the National Sports Festival as well as the second phase of the AFN camping in Kaduna, the camping in Europe and preparation for qualification outings respectively.





He added that all of these events earmarked has suffered postponements which was never envisaged.

“If there is no Covid-19 by now we must have completed the national sports festival and now we should be running in Kaduna preparing for the camping in Europe and running for the qualifiers but be that as it may, all competitions have been postponed and even World Athletics postponed Olympics till next year.”