The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is enmeshed in another $150,000 scandal as grant received from World Athletic to assist the Federation in the hosting of the 21st African Championships in Athletics held in Asaba in August 2018,

The Board of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has suspended under-fire President Engr. Ibrahim Gusau in a meeting at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

This is coming after the resignation of two-time president of the federation, Evangelist Solomon Ogba, who step down from the present board on Monday.

According to his media aide, Ogba was not comfortable with the dirty politicking that has taken over the AFN lately and that has informed his decision to quit the board.

However, newsmen were present at the AFN Board meeting, have confirmed the suspension of Ibrahim Gusau due to several allegations of gross misconduct, Abuse of power and mismanagement of funds.

In attendance was Acting President, Hon. Olamide George, Gabriel Okon, DIG Sani Mohammed (Rtd), Rosa Collins, Brown Ebewele, Himal Charles (AR), Tafida Gadzama.

Those absent with apologies are Maria Wolphill , and Prof. Ojeme.

Our source also confirmed that a committee will be announced by the board to investigate the administration of the suspended President in the coming days.

