<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Board members of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Brown Ebewele and Dare Esan, have rejected the resignation of former AFN President, Solomon Ogba, while calling for the probe of the $150,000 World Athletics grant given to the federation for the hosting of the 2018 African Athletics Championships (CAA) in Delta.

Ebewele described Ogba’s resignation as attempt to divert attention from the disputed $150,000 grant, asking why the fund from the CAA was not paid into the federation’s account but a private account.

Ogba had earlier yesterday resigned as a board member of the AFN citing unhealthy politicking in the board and undue interference by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the affairs of the federation.

A fumed Ebewele said: “Ogba should go and tell that to the marines. When we hosted the African Junior Championships in 1997 in Ibadan, the IAAF gave AFN $90,000 to assist in the hosting of the championships. We know how this thing works and he shouldn’t come and be telling us cock and bull stories. The board is not interested in his resignation. We will go ahead with our investigation and will involve the anti-graft agencies if necessary.”

Esan, however, picked holes in Ogba’s claims that the constitution of the AFN is not being followed and that the sports ministry is unduly interfering in the affairs of the federation.

“These are laughable claims really. Ogba should tell us who is not following the letters of the AFN constitution between Ibrahim Gusau, president of the federation who has turned himself into a sole administrator and the eight board members who demanded justice, accountability and transparency.

“Gusau signed a deal with sportswear manufacturer, PUMA, without the knowledge and signature of the chief executive officer of the federation and somebody is saying he has done no wrong? Common Mr. Ogba, we are no fools,” Esan added.