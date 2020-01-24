<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Acting President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Olamide George, has stated that the board of the Athletics ruling body in Nigeria has impeached hitherto suspended President of the AFN board Ibrahim Gusau in a unanimous decision yesterday in Abuja.

George speaking to the press after the AFN board meeting in Abuja on Thursday it was gathered by newsmen stated expressly the position of the board and verdicts taken that Ibrahim Gusau stand impeached with no counter motion from any member of the AFN.





“A position has been taken and there is no going back. We have taken our position as a board and it was a unanimous decision of the board where there was a motion been moved and there was a seconder of that motion that the suspended President be impeached.

“And of course there was no counter motion to that effect. And for democracy to prevail we still asked members to even signify and everybody raised their hands up to show that they are in line with the position.”