African 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, has revealed his frustration with Nigeria’s inability to produce world class sprinters after he quit the scene.

Fasuba who holds the African record of 9.85 seconds set in Doha 2006 called on the country’s sports authorities to take a cue from other Africa countries like South Africa and Cote d’ Ivoire and bring Nigeria back from the brink.

“It’s sad and frustrating that Nigerian sprints have been relegated to where it is currently. And sadly there is no hope or plan of even trying to get the sprinters in to the circuit,” said Fasuba.

He added that the runners who are currently in the top bracket of Nigerian sprinting lack the courage and backbone to compete with their contemporaries abroad.

“We even have some of our top sprinters rather than stay abroad and work amongst the people that they would compete with at the world stage, decided to come back home and that in itself has spelled doom.”

Fasuba won the African championships back to back in 2004 and 2006. He also won the 2007 Africa Games gold in 100 and 4x100m. He also won a 2004 Olympics 4x100m bronze and a 2008 IAAF World Indoor 60m gold.