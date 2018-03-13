The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports on Monday announced that Nigeria’s contingent to the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, would start departing on March 18.

Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to Minister of Youths and Sports said an advance team made up of officials of the ministry would leave on March 18 to attend the Delegates’ Registration Meeting due to hold on March 22.

“Federations competing at the Games will round off their pre-games training at the end of March and proceed to Brisbane on March 23.

“Athletics will depart on March 25, with 25 home-based athletes and five coaches while the Wrestling team will arrive the Games Village on April 2,” she said.

The Spokesperson said the Games Village would be opened officially on March 25 while team officials would be allowed to check their athletes’ rooms five days earlier before the event.

She said Nigeria would be taking part in Athletics, Wrestling, Basketball, Gymnastics, Boxing, Table tennis, Weightlifting, Para Powerlifting, Para Table Tennis and Para Athletics.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will hold from April 4 to April 15.