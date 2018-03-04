The Roller Sports Federation of Nigeria (RSFN) on Sunday unveiled its plan to hold the maiden Motorsport Raceway Skating Championship in Benin, Edo.

The federation’s Chairman, Technical Committee, Kings Kedron, who made the disclosure in Lagos also said that the competition would be held between April and May.

He said that the championship, the first ever in the country was aimed at grassroots development of skating in Nigeria, adding that skaters all over the country were expected to participate.

“The competition will be held in Benin in April or May and will feature skaters throughout the federation, including Abuja.

“The competition will have three disciplines, Speed Skating, Aggressive Skating and Slalom Skating. It will, however, be for the male category only.

“The competition has been endorsed by Motor Sport Race and the participants will undergo trials in their respective states.

“Skating is a toast of many youths now and we want to ensure a good background for grassroots developments,’’ he said.

Kedron said that the competition would also serve as a scouting exercise that would enable the federation to assess the performance of its skaters for future engagements.

“The competition will afford us the opportunity of assessing our skaters throughout the federation to see those that are outstanding in their performances.

“We need to assemble some of the strong skaters throughout the federation for our future engagements; they will be the ones to form the national team,’’ he said.