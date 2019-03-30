<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Saturday says the 86 athletes listed for the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) championships are to resume camp on April 2.

In a statement signed by Elijah Ademu, AFN’s secretary said that the athletes would resume at the Gateway International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode ahead of the continental championships.

The third edition of the competition is scheduled for April 16 to April 20 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The statement said that the invited athletes are to come along with their yellow cards (a travelling document from the hospital), international passports and a letter of consent from their parents.

It stated that all existing yellow cards would expire on April 1, adding that no athlete and official would be allowed into the camp without the documents.

Meanwhile, Sunday Adeleye, the AFN Technical Director in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone advised the athletes to believe in themselves and take every competition seriously.

“They should believe in themselves and take every competition seriously as it may be their breakthrough because sport is a serious business around the world now,’’ he said.

Forty two athletes would compete in the U-18 category while 44 are expected to compete in the U-20 category on the list released by AFN on March 25.