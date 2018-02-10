The President, Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Gusau, on Saturday said that the body would continue to leverage on the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon to enhance long distance race athletes in the country.

The third edition of the race which started at 6.30 a.m. at the National Stadium, Surulere, ended at Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

Gusau said the starting point of the race that the federation would come up with competitions and enlightenment programme for the country’s elite athletes to up their game.

“I am excited about this event and it is good for the image of athletics, Lagos State and access bank.

“We will be organising programmes and build on the success of the marathon to enhance our athletes and to prepare them for the next edition,’’ he said.

The president added that Nigerians were becoming more aware of distance race and the health benefit attached to it.

He praised the sponsors for the giant strides in ensuring the continuation of the event yearly since its inception in 2016 and its economic benefit to the country.

“It is motivational for Access Bank and the Lagos State Government and also a means of generating revenue.

“The number of participants is increasing yearly and this shows that Nigerians are more aware of long distance races,’’ he said.

Kenya-born French Abraham Kiprotich won with 2:15:04, while Ethuopia’s Herpha Guta, won the women’s edition of the competition, completing the race in 2:38mins.

Over 100,000 participants took part in the race that offered 208,000 dollars.