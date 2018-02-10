As Kenya marathoners once again dominated the 3rd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, carting away the first three prices, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has promised to dislodge the elite runners from the medals table.

The Kenya marathoners dominated the elite division of the race winning the first, second and third prices in both the male and female categories.

For the first position of the 42-kilometre race in the male category race, Abraham Kiprotich won by returning a time of 2:13:04, while his compatriot, Kiboss Ronny came second with the time of 2:13:26.

Victor Benjamin completed the Kenyan domination coming in the third position with the time of 2:13:29.

For the females, Ayelu Hordofa from Kenya emerged first with a time of 2:35:17, while compatriots Herma Guta came second with 2:38:25 and Girma Getachew third with 2:38:36.

In the indigenous category, Ilya Pam won for the second time running while his closet rival and 2016 maiden edition winner Sharabutu Philibus came second.

Williams Kefas, however, came third in the long distance race.

Speaking on the performance of the marathoners and the hosting activities put up by Lagos State, Ambode said that the epoch event could only get better.

“I am promising that we can only get better by enhancing the performance of our athletes.

“For the 10km race which is indigenous, we will try to increase the price money to encourage our athletes, they deserve more appreciation.

“Also, within two years, we will see how we can dislodge the Kenyan marathoners. We will employ international coaches that will train Lagos athletes in Jos.

“By this time next year, we will make them to sweat for the cash price which we hope to improve upon next year by God’s grace.

The winner of the men’s race, Kiprotich, said that consistency was his watchword while preparing for the marathon.

“I just make sure that I am consistent with my timing for the race that is the most important thing. Long distance race is about timing of your competitors.

“Once you are consistent with the time, then try to improve on it no matter what happens to other athletes, you are one step away from winning the race,” he said.

The indigenous 10km race, Stephen Daniels came first with a brand new GAC car worth N7 million, Poku Luka came second, winning N1 million, while Joy Musa was third and got N750,000.

For the 10km female category, Rose Akuso emerged winner and got a star price of N7 million with other incentives.

Fostina Ogu came second with the cash price of N1 million, while Holland Saleh came third and got N750,000.

Over 100,000 runners participated in the 3rd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon that offered $208,000.