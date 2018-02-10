Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday said that the state would commit more resources to promote distance race in the country.

Ambode, who was speaking at the presentation of cash prizes to some of the winners of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, said the country’s athletes could win the major prizes soon.

“I am tired of giving the major prize money to athletes from other countries and because of this reason; Lagos State will commit more coaches and athletes to this course.

“We will take them to Jos and ensure that we up our preparation so that our athletes can also win it,’’ he said.

The governor added that the government would redouble its effort to ensure the race attained the IAAF Gold label in the next two years.

He said that the price money for the newly introduced 10km race would be increased to encourage more Nigerians to participate.

“Our goal is to ensure that this event attains the IAAF GOLD Label and all we have done in this edition is an attestation that we will get to that status very soon.

“There will be improvement in the price money of the 10km race which is strictly for Nigerians,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Kenya-born French Abraham Kiprotich won with 2:15:04, while Ethiopia’s Herpha Guta, won the women edition of the competition, completing the race in 2:38mins.

NAN reports that over 100,000 participants took part in the race that offered 208,000 dollars.

The race which at the National Stadium, Surulere, at exactly 6.30 a.m. ended at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.