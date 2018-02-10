Charlotte Kalla of Sweden has won the first gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
The result was announced on the Pyeongchang Olympics twitter handle @pyeongchang2018 on Saturday.
Kalla participated in the cross-country skiing event for ladies where Norway’s Marit Bjoergen and Finland’s Krista Parmakoski received silver and bronze medals respectively.
The tournament which began on Friday will end on Feb. 25.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]