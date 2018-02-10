Charlotte Kalla of Sweden has won the first gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The result was announced on the Pyeongchang Olympics twitter handle @pyeongchang2018 on Saturday.

Kalla participated in the cross-country skiing event for ladies where Norway’s Marit Bjoergen and Finland’s Krista Parmakoski received silver and bronze medals respectively.

The tournament which began on Friday will end on Feb. 25.