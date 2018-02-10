A Chinese long-distance runner, Mo Mo, has joined others in commending the organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, saying it was a well-packaged race.

Mo, who came from the U.S, where she had participated in the 2017 Boston Marathon, said on Saturday it was her hobby to always participate in such events.

“I run around different countries. I must commend the organisers of this race for a job well done even though this is my first time running in Nigeria.

“I hope the weather won’t be so hot even though it started with rainfall in order to have enough energy to go through it,’’ she said.

A Nigerian, Henry Adeniran, who is participating for the second time, said the crowd was not as much as last year.

“I am here to catch fun and thank God for the rain, the weather is very friendly.

“I thank Lagos State and the organisers for providing the kits for the race,’’ he said.

Mayowa Oluboyede who came with his older brother, Tosin, said he would like to get a certificate at the end of the race.

As early as 5.00am the contestants and participants were already gathered at the front gate of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, for the race that began at 6.30 a.m.

The runners who were filled with enthusiasm disregarded the early morning rainfall to be a part of the historical event.

There were a heavy presence of the Police, Federal Road Safety officials, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other paramilitary security agencies who maintained orderliness.

Volunteers were seen helping the contestants with water while workers of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative were also seen cleaning the environment as the runners left the stadium.