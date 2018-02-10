The 3rd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon started on Saturday at 6.30 am with ex-sportsmen, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, a former Super Eagles Captain and Olumide Oyedeji, former national basketball team Captain, D’Tigers, commending the organisers for the initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 42km race started at exactly 6.30 a.m. at the National Stadium in spite of an early morning rain in Surulere, the take-off point and some parts of the city.

Okocha said that the event in which more than 100,000 participants are featuring, was a plus to the development of sports in the country.

He noted that an event of its magnitude would always attract the world to the country.

“This is big and massive as far as sports development is concern and I must commend the sponsors for their consistency.

“I am here to support the event as well enjoy myself,’’ he said.

Oyedeji said that such an event was vital to sports growth and the physical wellbeing of the participants.

He added that the marathon at which over 208 dollars were on offer should be replicated in other parts of the country to engage youths.

“The event is getting bigger every year and it is a good thing that we are witnessing it.

“Apart from competing in the race, it has huge health benefits to the physical and wellbeing of those participating for fun.

“Many youths are involved and it’s a way of engaging them,’’ he said.

NAN reports that security personnel were on ground to ensure a hitch-free event.