Bukonla Olopade, the Project Manager, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, says the Marathon office hopes to apply for the race as one of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Gold labels.

He made the assertion on Thursday at the Eko Hotels venue of the briefing to herald the 42km race, scheduled for Feb. 10.

Olopade said that immediately after the race, the marathon office would apply for the race which, within two years, attained the rank of a Bronze-label race.

“We will like to apply for the Gold label immediately after the race. When we started the marathon, our target was to attain Gold label within five years.

“We have been able to attain a bronze label within two years, and it is a plus for us.

“The race has come to stay, to make a statement because there will always be something new in every edition. I don’t think that it will be difficult moving to a gold label in three years.’’ he said.

Olopade said that he hoped that the marathon would be adopted as a way of life by people.

“We want to make it a way of life; to make the economy vibrant because a vibrant economy is a product of a vibrant people.

“We encourage everyone to adopt this race as a good lifestyle,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Gusau, President, Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), has said that he would be happy if the marathon was replicated in other states because it would translate to a healthier society.

“Athletics, especially in Lagos is reaching a different level. I am optimistic that the gold label is attainable.

“We will be happy if the race is replicated in other states because it translates to a healthier society. Children are beginning to see that they can make a life out of athletics.

“Marathon is not only a way of life for fun, but a good living,’’ he said.