A athletics statistician, Olalekan Soetan, on Monday predicted that Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru would become unbeatable at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Soetan, an Ogun-based coach, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the performances of the Delta-born athlete in 2017 showed that he would effectively challenge world beaters.

“Oduduru might need to cope with NCAA races this season and might not feature at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, but he is coming up.

“The fact remains that with a 6.66 sec indoor and 20.49 sec in 200m indoor, he is ready for a 9.98 sec.

“In 2017, he was able to achieve 10.09s, +2.1 wind assisted and a 19.90 sec over 200m outdoor, if not indoor itself.

“I believe that with time, he would be unstoppable,” the coach said.

NAN reports that 21-year-old Oduduru recorded a personal best in the 60m with a time of 6.58 sec on Feb. 2 at the Texas Tech University, Lubbock.

The 2014 World U-20 200m Silver medallist also ran a lifetime best in the 200m with a time of 20.18 sec on Feb. 3.

The athlete is placed fourth on the World Indoor all-time list for the one lap event.

Oduduru is placed behind the records of Frank Fredericks of Namibia, U.S. Wallace Spearmon and Christian Coleman in the 200m.