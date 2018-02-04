US women set a world record in the 4x800m relay on Saturday at the Millrose Games indoor athletics meeting with a time of 8min 05.89sec.

Ajee Wilson anchored the American quartet that also included Chrishuna Williams, Raevyn Rogers and Charlene Lipsey, who bettered the world record of 8:06.24 set by Russia in Moscow in 2011.

“It was insane,” said Wilson, who clocked 1:58.37 for her leg. “I could feel the crowd. They really pushed me, encouraged me to keep digging.”

Elsewhere in the meeting at the New Balance Armory Track and Field Center, Rio Olympics 400m gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the little-contested 300m in 35.45sec, matching the best indoor time ever recorded in the event for which no world record is recognized.

She equalled a mark set by Russian Irina Privalova in Moscow in 1993.

Sage Watson of Canada was a distant second in 37.08sec, breaking the 30-year old Canadian record in the event.