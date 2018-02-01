Organisers of this year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, have said the Games would set a record for the largest number of free condoms handed out at a Winter Games, even before the first athlete comes out of a starting gate.

A little over two weeks from the opening of the Games next Friday, a total of 110,000 contraceptive sheaths will be distributed, 10 000 more than at Vancouver in 2010 or Sochi in 2014.

With 2,925 athletes taking part, it equates to an average of 37.6 condoms per sportsman and sportswoman.

The organisers told a news conference that, “Baskets with condoms will be placed at both men’s and women’s toilets at athletes’ villages in Pyeongchang and Gangneung, the main press centre, the media village as well as medical centres.’’

Earlier, Latex manufacturer, Convenience Co, said it has donated 100,000 of the condoms, maintaining that it did so for “a successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and the prevention of the spread of the HIV virus’’.

Spokesman of the company, Chung Geun-Sik, said many of them would be taken home unopened as souvenirs. “We don’t expect the athletes to use them all,’’ he added.