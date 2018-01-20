Michael Phelps has revealed that he has battled severe anxiety and depression for much of his life.

He also explained how he considered committing suicide following the 2012 Olympics.

Speaking at a mental health conference in Chicago, the 23-time Olympic gold medal winner talked openly about his long battle with depression, and is encouraging others to get help like he did.

The 32-year-old said: “After every Olympics I think I fell into a major state of depression.

“I didn’t want to be in the sport anymore. I didn’t want to be alive. You do contemplate suicide.

“We’re supposed to be these big, macho, physically strong human beings, but this is not a weakness. We are seeking and reaching for help.”

Phelps competed at four Olympic Games and five World Championships, before retiring after the last Games in Rio.