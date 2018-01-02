- Advertisement -

No fewer than 150 athletes will take part in the maiden edition of the Ile-Ife Heritage International Marathon Race holding on February 4, 2018.

The race director, Adedayo Akinbode, who disclosed this to newsmen in Osogbo, said that the race holding at Ile-Ife was to show case the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

Akinbode noted that the marathon was borne out of the desire to showcase to the world the rich cultural heritage of the Yorubas.

“The marathon would also present unique opportunities for visitors from within and outside Nigeria to have first-hand contacts with many Ile-Ife’s iconic cultural sites and values.

“It will also provide opportunity to introduce sports to the growing population of residents as a platform of social development.”

She therefore urged interested participants to register for the race with the fee of N16,500 for Nigerian and $53.60 for foreigners.

Akinbode said that the marathon was of International Athletics Standard of 42.195km.

The State of Osun Commissioner for Social Protection, Sports and Special Needs, Mr. Biyi Odunlade, expressed the support of the State Government for the first edition of International marathon in the State.