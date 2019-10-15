<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 3,345 athletes have so far registered to participate in the forthcoming Coal City International Half Marathon, tagged “ Coal City 2019’’ in Enugu.

Nzube Ndiokwelu, the Race Director of Coal City International Marathon, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, said registration would be within month duration of opening the website portal for the registration for participation in the marathon.

“The website portal is still open for athletes within and outside the country to register.

“We already have 30 international athletes, mainly from African countries that have registered so far. The rest are athletes within the country.

“Interested athletes can still register on www.coalcitymarathon.com as the website is opened, 24 hours each day.

“We have to come to the end of the website registration to know the total number of athletes registered so far,’’ he said.

According to him, however, athletes, local and international, that have registered in the 2019 edition had surpassed the number that registered in the first edition of the marathon in 2018.

Ndiokwelu also said that the organisers of the marathon encouraged more local marathon runners from Enugu metropolis to register, adding that a special category had been created for them.

“We want the locals to come and compete as we have a special category which has money attached to it to encourage local flavour and sense of belonging.’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enugu State Government had earlier approved the 2019 edition of Coal City International Half Marathon to hold within Enugu metropolis on Nov. 23.