Two-time African champion Ogbonna John added a third honor to his record in the African Championship with a dominant 7-1 victory over Tunisia’s Maher Ghanmi on Sunday.

Ogbonna delivered a masterclass performance in the second period with a seven-point run to clinch a consecutive third African crown in the 74kg Freestyle event.

His feat brings to 6 the total number of gold won by the Nigerian contingent in Tunisia.

In other weight class in the Men’s event, Ekerekeme Agiomor defeated South Africa’s Zander Geringer 12-1 in a 79kg Bronze medal fight.

Melvin Bibo also won Bronze with a victory via fall against Senegal’s Blaise Diatta in the 86kg event.

Overall, the Nigeria Men’s team finished 5th in the Freestyle event with 63 points.