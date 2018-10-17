



Oritsemeyiwa Ineh on Tuesday evening won a silver medal for Nigeria at the ongoing Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The triple jump athlete leapt 16.34m in stage one for a silver medal position in the men’s event.

Cuba’s Jordan Diaz Fortun placed first after leaping 17.14m, while Praveen Chithravel placed third to win the bronze medal.

Ineh, who has a personal best of 16.22m, is the African Youth Games and ECOWAS U-20 champion in the event.

NAN reports that Rosemary Chukwuma and Alaba Akintola had won gold and silver medals in the 100m female and male events respectively on Monday.

Nigeria is featuring in eight sports at the Games, namely: athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, golf, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.