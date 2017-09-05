Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt, who retired from the sport last month visited western Japan on Tuesday (September 5).

He took part in a charity event organised to promote and protect traditional culture in Kyoto.

Bolt couldn’t run with the five Japanese children in the 15-meter race due to his hamstring injury from last month’s World Championships in London. The Jamaican had been three metres down on the two leaders as he took on the last leg of the relay, which was won by Britain, only to pull up sharply and fall to the ground, coming to a halt after a forward roll on the track.

In a news conference after the street event in Kyoto, Bolt said he was happy with his career although his farewell race was a “rough one.” Bolt also contemplated a future in football, and being an analyst in track and field, but denied the possibility of returning to the competition.

Bolt, who won 19 global championship golds, is widely considered the finest sprinter in athletics annals.