There is an ongoing investigation to locate a spectator at the London Marathon who stole a runner’s number, finished the race and claimed the medal.

Marathon officials on Friday said that the impostor took the place of Jake Halliday, who had lost his rear number tag, 35179 about 15 minutes to the end of the marathon.

Halliday was escorted off the race tracks by race stewards because runners are not allowed to take part without official numbers.

Meanwhile, the spectator ran the last few miles before making off with the medal.

The hoaxer – who appears to be naked from the waist up – can even be seen at the end of official marathon photos with Jake’s race number clearly visible, and kissing the stolen medal.

Jake was running for a blood cancer charity.