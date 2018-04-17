Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tobi Amusan has said her target was to break the Games’ record in Australia.

Amusan ran 12.68secs ahead of Jamaica duo Danielle Williams and Yanique Thompson to win the women’s 100m hurdles to become the first Nigerian gold medallist in the event at the Commonwealth Games. Her medal is the only gold won by the country in athletics in Gold Coast.

The Commonwealth Games record in the event is 12.65secs set by Jamaican Brigitte Foster-Hylton at the Melbourne 2006 Games.

“I will rate my performance in Gold Coast as average because I came in with the target to break the Games record in the 100m hurdles but I didn’t get it,” the US-based hurdler said in a video post on Facebook.

“However, I won the event and that’s the most important thing.”

She added, “I have always prepared hard for every competition – the Olympics, the African Championships, and others – with the same positive energy and attitude. I knew that winning the event at the Games would be tough and I was prepared for it and I am glad it worked out well in the end.

“I believe the others who didn’t win medals at these Games would have learnt a thing or two, which will help them in future competitions.

“The team has a lot of young athletes and I believe that having competed with some of the best athletes in the world in their various events would have given them more confidence ahead of upcoming competitions.”