Athletics enthusiasts on Saturday lauded Oluwatobiloba Amusan’s 100m Hurdles won on Friday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victory was well deserved.

Bashiru Abdullahi, a 110m Hurdles African medallist, said Amusan performed excellently, adding that he knew from the heats that she would win.

“Tobi ran a fantastic race, when I saw her run in the heat, I knew she was going to win the final. Although, I was scared because she was still behind during the fifth hurdles.

“But her last three hurdles to the finish line was superb. She really did great. Congratulations to Tobi for winning the 100m hurdles for Nigeria. I feel so happy,’’ he said.

A hurdles coach, Olalekan Soetan, told NAN from Gold Coast that Amusan’s gold medal was expected, especially with her recent performances.

“Tobi’s gold was no surprise, she ran a couple of 60mh indoor and placed 7th at World Championships, she opened her outdoor season with a 12.73secs wind.

“Later, she ran a lifetime best of 11.31secs in 100m flat, these were strong indications that she was ready for the big stage.

“Added to these is the fact that she turned professional, she now can choose races she wants unlike last year, especially that she did over 45 races/Jumps at NCAA and international levels.

“Like I said earlier, we knew she would win gold, we are happy,’’ he said.

Amusan came first with a time of 12.68secs, Danielle Williams placed second with a time of 12.78secs, Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson came third with 12:97secs.

Michelle Jenneke of Australia placed fourth with 13.07secs, her compatriot Brianna Beahan came fifth position with 13:11 secs.

England’s Tiffany Porter returned sixth position with a time of 13.12secs, Meagan Simmonds of Jamaica came seventh with 13.18secs, while Alicia Barrett returned eighth position with 13.64secs.

The Commonwealth Games will end on April 15.