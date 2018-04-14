Nigeria on Saturday won bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay event of the Commonwealth Games.

The quartet of Blessing Okagbare, Oluwayobiloba Amusan, Isoken Igbinosun and Rosemary Chukwuma ran a third place race in a time of 42.72 seconds.

The England quartet won the gold medal in a time of 42.46 seconds.

Jamaica won silver in 42.52 seconds.

Earlier, the Nigerian quartet of Seye Ogunlewe, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, Usheorishe Itsekiri and Enoch Adegoke were disqualified in the men’s 4 x100m after dropping the baton.

England won the gold with a season beat of 38.13 seconds while South Africa won silver with a national record of 38.24 seconds.

Jamaica took the bronze medal with a season best of 38.35 seconds.