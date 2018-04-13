Nigerian sprinter, Oluwatobilola Amusan, has won the Women’s 100 metres hurdles gold.

Amusan picked the medal in a time of 12.68 seconds.

Team Nigeria has shot itself into 8th position on the 2018 Commonwealth Games medals table with eight gold, five silver and five bronze.

