Nigerian sprinter, Oluwatobilola Amusan, has won the Women’s 100 metres hurdles gold.
Amusan picked the medal in a time of 12.68 seconds.
Team Nigeria has shot itself into 8th position on the 2018 Commonwealth Games medals table with eight gold, five silver and five bronze.
