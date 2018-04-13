Suwaibidu Galadima on Friday won a gold medal for Nigeria in the T47 men’s 100m final at the Commonwealth Games.

T47 is a disability sport classification for disability athletics primarily for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation.

Galadima clocked 11.04 seconds to claim the first position at the Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia.

England’s James Arnott came second in 11.30 seconds while Jamaica’s Tevaughn Thomas won bronze in 11.63 seconds.

Nigeria is currently tenth on the Commonwealth Games medal table.

The country has so far won seven gold medals, five bronze, and five silver.

Nigerian athletes have earned medals in para powerlifting, table tennis, shot put and wrestling.