Yinka Ajayi has qualified for the semi-final of the women’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Ajayi outshined Botswana’s Christine Botlogetswe in 51:71 seconds to qualify in Heat 5

Folashade Abugan, 2014 African champion, was disqualified after adjudged to have stepped outside her lane.

A similar fate befell Okon George, three-time Nigerian champion, who dominated Heat 4 from start to finish and crossed the line 1st in 51.76s.

However, the Nigerian was also disqualified for veering off her lane during the race.

It was also a disappointing outing for Oyeniyi Abejoye in the men’s 110m hurdles as he finished eighth in Heat 1 of the semi-final in 14:10secs.