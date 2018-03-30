Ijeoma Iheriobim, a board member of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), on Friday said that Nigeria would outshine other countries in the powerlifting events of the impending Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Games would hold from April 4 to April 15 in the Gold Coast.

Iheriobim told newsmen in Lagos that the athletes had prepared adequately well before departing for Australia.

“Nigeria remains the number one country when you talk about para-powerlifting in the world and that is what the athletes will prove in Gold Coast.

“Nigerians should expect nothing less but the best as far as the sport is concerned,’’ she said.

Iheriobim, who has also won medals for the country in major international competitions, commended the Ministry of Sports for ensuring the early departure of athletes to the host country.

She added that it would avail the country’s athletes the opportunity to acclimatise with the weather, ahead of the Games.

The six powerlifters representing the country are among the first batch of 70 athletes and coaches that departed on March 24 for the XXI Commonwealth Games.

Nigeria won four gold and two silver medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in para-powerlifing.

Team Nigeria will be participating in 10 events at the Gold Coast Games.