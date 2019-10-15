<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger State Squash Association (NSSA) has appealed to the state government to rehabilitate its dilapidated and abandoned squash court in Minna.

Malam Usman Babujee, Chairman NSSA made call in Minna as part of the activities marking the 2019 World Squash Day on Monday in Minna.

“The only squash court we have now is not only in very bad condition but dangerous to our players that train there on daily basis.

“I therefore make a passionate appeal to the government to help us fix the court as it is the pride of our association,” he said.

Newsmen report that the chairman’s appeal came against the backdrop of near collapse of the squash court in the state capital.

Babujee said that the facility was the only court available to squash players in the state, hence the need to recondition it.

“The squash court is very essential in the development of the game, especially on the initiative of catching them young at the grassroots,” he said.

Mr Olufemi Martin, a member of the squash club, told newsmen that he had stopped using the court long ago owing to the dilapidated nature of the facility.

NAN also reports that the state government was currently developing a multi-million naira sports complex which has the capacity of hosting any world championship at Bahago round-about in Minna.