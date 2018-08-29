Aruna Quadri, winner of the recently-concluded 2018 ITTF Challenge (Seamaster Nigeria Open Championship), has donated food items and mini table to the SOS Children’s Village at Isolo in Lagos.

ITTF-Africa Media said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday that Quadri was accompanied to the village by his wife, Ganiat Aruna,

Quadri was quoted as saying that the gesture was to identify with the less privileged in the society.

“Having gone through a lot to become what I am today, supporting and giving to the less privilege in the society is a thing of joy for me.

“This is another way to show love to those who are not privilege and I believe this small gesture will augment what others have been doing for them.

“I am doing this to also give back to the society where I emerged from and this will not be a one-off thing,” he said.

Quadri, who is also the world number 18 table tennis player, called on other Nigerian successful athletes to give back to the society.

Gboyega Fadowole-Aje, the National Fund Development and Communication Coordinator of the home, commended Quadri for the gesture.

“We want to first of all congratulate you on your victory at the just concluded Nigeria Open and wish you well in your endeavours.

“We were indeed touched by your gesture and we believe your presence in the village has surely inspired the children to aim high like you in their dream career.

“On behalf of the country director, we are grateful and we wish you well,” he said.

Apart from the donation, the player also played table tennis with some of the children at the centre.