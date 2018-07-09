The Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) on Monday announced the reappointment of Coach Anthony Ikolo as the national coach.

Farouk Baba-Inna, Technical Director of NSF told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that Ikolo would handle both the senior and junior team for another four years.

Baba-Inna said the federation have directed the six zonal representative in the board to appoint their coaches and forward same to the national coach.

He said that the coaches would work hand in hand with the national coach to ensure continuous development of scrabble.

“The federation is making deliberate effort to develop youth scrabble and the zonal coaches are going to work in the grassroots to get young talents for the game.”

According to Baba-Inna, Ikolo was appointed in July 2014 as the national coach and his tenure expired this July.

“As a federation and looking at his performance in the last four years, we think he deserves another tenure. So his reappointment will run from July 2018 to July 2022,” he said.

Ikolo expressed happiness on his reappointment and pledged to continue to do his best for the development of the game.

“In my last four year as a national coach, we won the World Scrabble Champion in 2015, African Scrabble champion and world number two scrabble player in 2017.

“I thank God for this achieving this feat and I believe God that with continuous support from the players, federation and the technical crew, we will achieve more,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s Moses Peter of Akwa Ibom state is current world number two scrabble player while Saidu Ayorinde is current African Scrabble champion.