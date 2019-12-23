<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has commended the on-going initiative under the Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare, adding it would help the further development of sports in the country.

Falode said the ‘Adopt Campaign’ initiative which the Minister brought to the fore last week, has started yielding positive results, with the adoption of some elite Nigerian athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“The adoption of the rehabilitation and renovations of the two biggest national stadia in Nigeria by two private individuals was monumental and a great achievement by the Sports Minister,” she said.

“The adoption saw billionaire businessmen, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Kessington Adebutu, adopted the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja and the National Stadium in Surulere respectively.”

Falode, who is a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation showered encomiums on the Youth and Sports Development Minister for his achievements thus far in sports development.

“No doubt, It is a laudable initiative, if you ask me. In my history of being a sports person, I have not seen this kind of initiative,” she said. “I love his drive, his passion and initiative in the area of sports development. I so much love what he has been putting together in the adopt campaign initiative.”